3 arrested following fights at pro-police rally in Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been arrested and another cited after fights broke out a pro-police rally in Colorado. The “Back the Blue” rally began outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon. Counter-protesters also arrived and multiple disturbances later broke out. Video footage shows members of the pro-law enforcement crowd walking toward a smaller group of counter-protesters who are backing away before the fights break out. Neither side was singled out for blame and police said both had active aggressors. Some people who were involved in the melee left the scene before officers arrived, and police are asking for witnesses and those with video of the incident to step forward.