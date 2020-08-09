5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina, causes minor damage

SPARTA, N.C. (AP) -- Officials say an earthquake has shaken much of North Carolina, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck Sparta at 8:07 a.m. Sunday, following a much smaller quake several hours earlier. The weather service said it was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland.

There were no immediate reports injuries, but some minor damage to buildings in Sparta was reported.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake's epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border