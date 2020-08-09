6 Gulf Arab countries back extending UN arms embargo on Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A six-nation bloc of Gulf Arab nations torn apart by internal strife has endorsed an extension of a United Nations arms embargo on Iran, just two months before it is set to expire. The Gulf Cooperation Council said Sunday it sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council backing an extension of an arms embargo that’s kept Iran from purchasing foreign-made weapons like fighter jets, tanks and warships. The GCC is comprised of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.