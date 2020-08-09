76ers C Embiid leaves game with left ankle injury

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter of the 76ers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers after hurting his left foot. He went up to contest a shot, then he backed up and stepped awkwardly into the stanchion. He came out of the game with 6:18 left in the first quarter. He tried to stretch out the foot, then got assistance from the medical staff before heading to the locker room. The 76ers said he would not return. Embiid, an All-Star, leads the 76ers with 24 points and 12 rebounds per game. The Sixers are already without injured Ben Simmons.