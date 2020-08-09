American Legion hits bullseye with dart tournament

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- American Legion Post 80 in Binghamton held their first in-house dart tournament of the year Sunday.

The tournament cost just $5 to participate, and more than thirty people signed up to compete for cash prizes and bragging rights.

The event was held in the legion's main hall, and tournament attendees practiced social distancing.

Organizer Cathy Ayres said the tournament was an opportunity for avid dart players to get the chance to play safely, while also helping the legion make up for funds lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's also bringing money into the Legion, during the COVID-19," she said. "When we were shut down for the three months, it was hard on us, you know we're just a private club. We don't make a lot of money."

If you missed out on Sunday's tournament but would like to participate in the future, the next event is on September 6 with registration beginning at noon.