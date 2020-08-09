Sacred Sites Tour goes virtual to show off history

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier sponsored their annual Sacred Sites Tour on Sunday, but this year the event had to be held virtually due to the coronavirus.

The hour-long presentation took viewers through 25 places of worship in Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott and Endwell.

The focus was on the vast array of architectural features and styles of the buildings, and what makes them all so unique.

Chairperson and event host Ronald Borgna said a primary reason for the variety in the styles has to do with the diverse history of the Southern Tier, and the vast numbers of immigrants who came to work and worship in the area.

"Some of them, maybe if they were an immigrant from a certain part of Europe and that was the type of building they grew up knowing or saw, then they came here to the United States and wanted a building that reminded them of their home country," he said.

The tour is normally held in person each May, and organizers said they are hoping that will be the case for next year.

To view this year's tour, click here.