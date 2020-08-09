Asia Today: Sources of many cases in Victoria untraceable

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The premier of Australia’s Victoria state says more than 2,700 active cases have no known source and remain the primary concern of health authorities. Victoria on Sunday saw a welcome drop in its new COVID-19 cases with 394 but a record 17 deaths, including two people in their 50s. It took the hard-hit state’s toll to 210 and the Australian total of deaths to 295. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says confirmed cases include almost 1,000 health care workers. The city of Melbourne has been under tough restrictions since a week ago, including an overnight curfew and mandatory wearing of masks, but won’t see the results of their efforts for another one to two weeks. India reported nearly 64,000 new cases with 861 deaths.