Controversy puts spotlight on Georgia congressional runoff

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for Congress – and is unrepentant about her racist rhetoric and support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. With the runoff for the Republican nomination approaching, some voters seem unaware of Greene’s controversial views, or shrug it off. Greene received the most votes in the June 9 Republican primary for northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District but failed to win outright. She now faces neurosurgeon John Cowan in a primary runoff on Tuesday for the open seat. The district is heavily conservative, and the winner of the runoff will likely earn a ticket to Washington.