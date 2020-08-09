Earthquake rattles North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WBNG) - An early morning earthquake North Carolina near the border with Virginia Sunday morning.



According to the United States Geological Society (USGS), the M5.1 quake occurred near Sparta, NC at 8:07 a.m. It was preceded by at least four smaller foreshocks ranging from M2.1 to M2.6.



Nearby cities in North Carolina include Sparta (2.6mi), Mount Airy (27mi), Boone (37mi) and Lewisville (45.8). Charleston, WV is located 132.8 miles north-northwest.



It was the largest earthquake to occur on the East Coast since the M5.8 Mineral, Virginia event on Aug. 23, 2011.