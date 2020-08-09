Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia All-Star Ben Simmons will have surgery on his left knee. It’s a big blow for the 76ers and their hopes of making a deep run in this season’s playoffs. The 76ers announced Saturday that Simmons will be leaving the NBA’s season-restart bubble at Walt Disney World. There was no immediate timeframe for his return and it’s likely that no firm timetable on his recovery will be set until after the surgery. It was officially diagnosed as a subluxation of the left patella. Tests performed since revealed a loose body inside the knee, and that led to the decision for surgery.

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch the Eastern Conference’s top seed through the playoffs. The Lightning not only dropped the game in completing preliminary round-robin play with a 2-1 record, Tampa Bay’s star defenseman Victor Hedman did not return after appearing to twist his right ankle while going down untouched midway through the first period. The Lightning did not provide any details on the 2017 Norris Trophy winner’s status except to announce he would miss the remainder of the game. Joel Farabee had a goal and assist, Tyler Pitlick scored into an empty net with 1:20 left, and Carter Hart stopped 23 shots for the Flyers, who finished 3-0.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay Bruce and J.T. Realmuto each homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Atlanta Braves 5-0 Saturday night. Jake Arrieta tossed six shutout innings for his first win in more than a year. Jose Alvarez, Tommy Hunter and Deolis Guerra combined on three scoreless innings to help the Phillies win their second straight game. Arrieta tossed three-hit ball and struck out six for his first win since June 30, 2019. Arrieta made his first start without allowing a run since Aug. 6, 2018.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario all homered in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers drilled the Pittsurgh Pirates 11-5. Detroit sent four of Derek Holland’s first 11 pitches over the fence at PNC Park to propel the Tigers to another big offensive outburst against reeling Pittsburgh. Detroit beat the Pirates 17-13 in 11 innings Friday night. Nine of the Tigers’ 16 hits Saturday went for extra bases. Their four homers in the first marked the first time they’d gone deep four times in the same inning since they did it on June 1, 2013, against Baltimore.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh junior defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman has opted out of the 2020 season to focus on next year’s NFL draft. Twyman was a second-team All-American in 2019 when he registered 10 1/2 sacks. He said in a statement posted on Twitter that he will return home to Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Twyman said his decision is not about COVID-19, but rather about taking care of his family’s needs.