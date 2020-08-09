Hot and humid start to the week!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 63 (60-65)

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm, and humid. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heat idex values in the mid 90s. Wind: W 5-7 mph. High: 88 (86-91)

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 66 (64-70)

Forecast Discussion

Lots of sun for your Sunday today! Quiet weather continues throughout the night with lows in the 60s. By Monday, we start warming up and humidity starts to rise, too. This warmer, humid air brings the chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points will reach into the upper 60s.

Tuesday looks pretty similar except we bump the rain chances up to 30%, as a cold front is expected to reach the region late in the day on Tuesday. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s to start the week.

We continue our unsettled pattern through Wednesday, but it will not be as warm. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s by Wednesday. The chance for precipitation is 60%. Thursday and Friday will feature highs in the low 80s and a 40% and 30% chance for rain respectively.

By next weekend, highs stay near 80 with the 30% chance for showers and storms. Lows throughout this week will be in the 60s.