Lopez scheduled to start for Marlins at Mets

Miami Marlins (7-2, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (6-9, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-0, .00 ERA, .40 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.12 ERA, .71 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets square off against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits per game last season while batting .257 as a team.

The Marlins went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.35 last year while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.