Paxton expected to start for New York against Tampa Bay

New York Yankees (10-5, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (7-8, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 3.25 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Rays: Charlie Morton (1-1, 5.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division play in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 306 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Giancarlo Stanton: (hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.