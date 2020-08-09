Entire Pirates-Cards 3-game series postponed over virus woes

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The entire three-game series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis that was set to begin Monday night at Busch Stadium has been postponed while the Cardinals deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. There have now been 27 games postponed by Major League Baseball because of coronavirus concerns. The Cardinals have not played since July 30 and have had 13 games scrapped. Miami and Philadelphia each had seven games postponed earlier and have returned to the field since the disruptions. MLB said Sunday night that the league and the Cardinals “believe it is prudent to conduct additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play.”