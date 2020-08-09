Pirates’ IF Evans out for the year after collision

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates utility infielder Phil Evans will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion and fracturing his jaw in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco in foul territory. Evans was injured when Polanco’s right elbow hit Evans in the face while the two were chasing down a flyball hit by Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera. Evans briefly lost consciousness on the play, but director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk says he is expected to make a full recovery.