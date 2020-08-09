UK names ‘Channel threat commander’ as boat crossings surge

LONDON (AP) — The British government has appointed a former Royal Marine commando to try to stop people crossing the English Channel from France in small boats. The government says Dan O’Mahoney has been named “clandestine Channel threat commander.” Home Secretary Priti Patel says O‘Mahoney will work with French authorities on stronger enforcement measures, including intercepting boats at sea, “to make this route unviable.” Britain’s Conservative government has talked tough amid a surge in the number of migrants crossing the Channel during recent warm summer weather. More than 650 have arrived so far in August. Refugee groups say asylum seekers should be given safe and legal routes to come to Britain.