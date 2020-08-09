‘Wild’ NHL playoffs move into next stage with final 16 teams

This year’s NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs haven’t lost any of their luster or penchant for surprises. After a qualifying round full of upsets, overtime heroics and comebacks, the traditional first round that starts Tuesday with 16 teams left is primed to feature even more entertainment and unpredictability. The Chicago Blackhawks that ranked 23rd out of 31 teams in the regular season are still playing, along with the Montreal Canadiens, who were 24th and not given much hope of moving on. Chicago has a tough task against Western Conference No. 1 seed Vegas, and Carey Price’s Canadiens face the Philadelphia Flyers that earned top billing in the East.