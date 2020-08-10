Binghamton boy donates toys to families devastated by Liberty Street fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After hearing about the Liberty Street fire in his neighborhood, an 8-year-old decided to lend a hand.

The fire severely damaged a residential building, home to several families, before it was demolished a few days later.

After hearing about what happened, 8-year-old Eryk Warner wanted to help out his neighbors.

He cleaned out the toys he no longer played with and brought them over to Liberty Street.

Not only were his neighbors grateful, but his stepdad was brought to tears by the kind gesture.

As for Eryk, he said Monday, "Felt good...because I was helping."