Broome County sees big drop COVID-19 cases, but why?

(WBNG) -- Broome County has seen a significant drop in its overall coronavirus cases lately, but it's not so much declining out in public areas.

Within three days, the Broome County Health Department says it's seen a decline of about 30 cases.

Director of Public Health, Rebecca Kaufman, says the drop in numbers is being seen mainly in local healthcare and long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. While Kaufman says there's no specific answer, she believes it's a culmination of good practice.

Kaufman says the cases that the county is currently seeing is due to community spread rather than closed-off facilities.

"The decline does have to do with the drop in our nursing home cases locally, but again, we're really just trying to do mask wearing, washing their hands, staying apart, and we'll continue to see that decline," said Kaufman.

Kaufman says with students returning to schools this fall, she's happy to see the county is on the decline again right before they arrive.