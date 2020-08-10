Court: LA County owes $8M to man killed like George Floyd

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Supreme Court says Los Angeles County must pay a full $8 million damage award to the family of a Black man whose death had similarities to the recent police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. While subduing Darren Burley in 2012, deputies used their knees to pin him to the ground. He died 10 days later. Jurors found that Burley was 40% responsible for his own death, so an appeals court later reduced the payout by $3.2 million. The justices ruled Monday that the county owes his family the entire $8 million. The county and sheriff’s department did not comment.