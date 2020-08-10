Dog Days Are Here

Heat Advisory for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 1 PM until 6 PM.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25”, (.50”) 20% High 88 (86-90) Wind SW 3-8 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 66 (64-70) Wind S calm-5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25” (.50”) 30% High 88 Wind SW 3-8 mph

Summer. Hot, muggy, showers and thunderstorms. Heat indices could climb into the 90s today. This will be our forecast for the next few days.

A cold front will come through Wednesday. This will be the best chance of showers and thunderstorms in the 7 day forecast. Not a big cool-down, but not as hot, not as muggy Thursday and into the weekend.

A low will ride along the slow moving/stalled front. This will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast into the weekend.

