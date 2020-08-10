Extreme poverty rises; a generation sees a future slip away

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Decades of progress in one of modern history’s greatest achievements, the fight against extreme poverty, are now in danger. The World Bank says up to 100 million people globally could fall into the bitter existence of living on just $1.90 a day. Most of them are in sub-Saharan Africa, a region that against countless odds had some of the world’s fastest growing economies in recent years. In Ethiopia, where images of withered children once left the world aghast and a determined leader made pulling millions from poverty his legacy, families are now watching the future slip away.