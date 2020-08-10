Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray’s New York home. The fire coordinator for Warren County says firefighters responded to Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and requested aid from other departments to transport water to the property. Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky. Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from the home. A representative says Ray, her husband and dog are safe, but that the extent of damage to the home is not yet clear.