German finance minister to lead center left into 2021 vote

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s center-left Social Democratic Party has named Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as its candidate to become chancellor in the country’s national election next year. Scholz is considered to be on the right of the Social Democrats. The 62-year-old former Hamburg mayor will face a candidate yet to be named by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc. Merkel herself has said she won’t run for a fifth term in 2021. The Social Democrats are the first party to name a candidate for chancellor in the election. Support for the party has slumped from 20.5% in the 2017 election to around 15% in recent opinion polls.