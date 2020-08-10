Greek national security council to meet amid Turkey tension

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister is to convene the government’s national security council after Turkey announced a research vessel will be conducting exploratory drilling in the eastern Mediterranean in an area between Cyprus and Greece. The council, which includes the ministers of foreign affairs and defense, was to meet at noon Monday. Turkey issued a Navtex, or international maritime safety message, announcing its research vessel Oruc Reis and two auxiliary vessels would be conducting exploratory drilling from Monday until Aug. 23. Tension has been high in the region in recent months over drilling rights and maritime boundaries. Last week, Turkey slammed an agreement signed between Greece and Egypt delineating maritime boundaries and exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean.