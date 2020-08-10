Heat Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.
* WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome
counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in the urban valley locations. Expect somewhat
cooler conditions across the higher elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&