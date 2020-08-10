Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 51 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 124-121. It was a day of redemption for the star point guard. On Saturday, he missed a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds to go and a 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in a 122-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The 76ers lost much more than the game. All-Star center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter with what the team called a left ankle injury, and he did not return. He contested a shot, then backed up and stepped awkwardly into the stanchion.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as the Detroit Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 for a three-game series. Cabrera’s single to left-center field off Richard Rodriguez scored Jonathan Schoop, who was hit by a pitch with two outs and took second on a wild pitch. Detroit improved to 8-5, including 5-1 on the road, a year after having the worst record in the major leagues at 47-114. Pittsburgh lost for the 10th time in 11 games and fell to 3-14.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil the debut of Phillies’ top pitching prospect Spencer Howard and lead the Atlanta Braves to a doubleheader sweep in an 8-0 win on Sunday. Acuna also homered in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory in the first game. He had four hits in the second game and added his his fourth career multi-homer game. Howard allowed seven hits, four runs, one walk and struck out four in 4 2-3 innings. Atlanta starter Max Fried tossed five scoreless innings for the win.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The entire three-game series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis that was set to begin Monday night at Busch Stadium has been postponed while the Cardinals deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. There have now been 27 games postponed by Major League Baseball because of coronavirus concerns. The Cardinals have not played since July 30 and have had 13 games scrapped. Miami and Philadelphia each had seven games postponed earlier and have returned to the field since the disruptions. MLB said Sunday night that the league and the Cardinals “believe it is prudent to conduct additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates utility infielder Phil Evans will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion and fracturing his jaw in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco in foul territory. Evans was injured when Polanco’s right elbow hit Evans in the face while the two were chasing down a flyball hit by Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera. Evans briefly lost consciousness on the play, but director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk says he is expected to make a full recovery.