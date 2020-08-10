Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano ejects towering column of ash

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s rumbling Mount Sinabung has erupted with a column of volcanic materials shooting high into the sky. An observation post official says a thick layer of ash covered several villages up to 12 miles from the crater. Sinabung is one of two volcanoes currently erupting in Indonesia. The latest eruption caused no injuries. Villagers have been advised to stay 3 miles from the crater’s mouth and to be aware of the peril of lava. Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around the mountain in the past few years. The volcano was dormant for centuries before springing back to life in 2010. Three eruptions since then have killed more than 20 people.