Ithaca Police investigating reports of shots fired at Stewart Park

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired on Sunday.

The police department received the report of shots fired at approximately 5:16 p.m. and arrived on scene at Stewart Park.

They say it was reported that a male and female were involved in a dispute, and then the male fired multiple gunshots into the water.

Officials say the individuals involved left in a tan or silver van.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and there is no further information about this report.

Anyone with information should contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245

Police Tip Line: (607)330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip: cityofithaca.org/ipdtips