Jim Mudcat Grant All-Star Golf Tournament modified, but still happening amid pandemic

(WBNG) -- The annual Jim Mudcat Grant All-Star Golf Tournament will take place on Thursday, September 3rd as scheduled, but will be modified in accordance with applicable New York State requirements.

This tournament supplies funding that the Broome County Urban League, The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton and the food pantries of CHOW and Catholic Churches all rely on in providing their much-needed services to the Southern Tier. The resources of these organizations are now extremely strained as they work to meet the increased needs resulting from COVID-19.

This event not only benefits the four charities in the Southern Tier, but provides shelter for a homeless Veteran through the City of Binghamton's Veteran housing project on Pine Street.

Although this year there will be a limited number of participants, including celebrities, teams and volunteers, raising $47,000 is still their goal.

Individuals can support the event by a monetary donation of $10 or more or by purchasing an ad in the Tournament's Program or a Fairway Sign. Details can be found on their website here.