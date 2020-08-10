‘Let us reopen’ Bowling community comes together in Waverly to demand answers from the state

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- Dozens gathered at the Valley Bowling Center in Waverly Monday to call on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to allow bowling centers across the state to reopen.

Greg Joseph owns the Valley Bowling Center. He said the clock is ticking down for small bowling centers like his to be able to reopen.

"This particular bowling center will not be able to survive if we aren't able to open soon," he said. "It's a winter sport, so we will need our leagues to start very very soon after labor day to survive and most bowling alleys are set up that way."

Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey says it's become a priority for her when the Southern Tier Regional Control board has conversations with the Governor's office.

"Five days a week the leaders of each county ask the question: Has the governor done anything about bowling? Has he done anything about casinos? Has he done anything about gyms? The answer is no," she said.

Governor Cuomo's spokesman Jason Conwall defended the decision to keep bowling centers closed in a statement to 12 News.

“The measures the Governor has taken were intended to – and did – curb the rise of infection across the state. They have also allowed us to avoid subsequent spikes of infection," the statement read in part. "Reports show that infections are rising in more than 35 states and that officials in those states have been forced to re-close businesses and other parts of the economy that were opened too early."

Sauerbrey stressed her commitment to continuing the push to get bowling centers reopened, or at the very least get official state guidance on what needs to be done to make it happen.

"We will continue to ask, we will continue to lobby the state in the way we can to get our businesses open," she said. "I can see this bowling alley is the heart of this community."

Many including Owego Mayor Mike Baratta rallied around high school and league bowlers who are now without a sport to play.

"Mini golf is classified as a sport, bowling is classified as recreation, I look around and I see these banners for high school bowling teams, I never played high school mini golf," he said.

Derrick Canfield of Waverly says not only has COVID-19 left him without one of his favorite pastimes, it's also left him looking for work.

"This was a job I had before COVID-19 came and now it kinda left me without a job," he said.

The speakers noted that the state considers bowling to be a 'high risk' activity but argued that by nature, bowling makes it easy to socially distance when players alternate lanes.

Joseph also says the facility has a detailed plan ready to go that ensures that all balls and lanes are cleaned and sanitized between use and all tables and stations are spaced to allow for social distancing.

"Tables on our concourse are spaced out by six feet and for bowlers it's more like ten feet," he said. "We have sanitation stations and we'll do temperature checks."

For now, the state says they are standing by the decision.

"Every public opinion survey has shown an overwhelming majority of New Yorkers support our re-opening approach. We understand that some people aren’t happy – but better unhappy than sick or worse,”​ Conwall's statement went on to say.

Nevertheless, Joseph says time is running out for businesses like his.



"We've learned a lot about what we have to do to be safe but it's at a stage now where if we don't hear something soon, all of us will be in trouble," he said.