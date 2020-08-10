Liberty University names acting leader with Falwell on leave

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The board of private evangelical Liberty University in Virginia has chosen an interim leader, days after Jerry Falwell Jr. began a leave of absence. Liberty University’s board made the announcement Monday, three days after Falwell began his leave. The university has not explained the reason for Falwell’s departure. But it came after he posted a photo on social media showing him posing with his pants unbuttoned, stomach exposed and his arm around a young woman who was not his wife. Falwell apologized for the photo, which he said was taken during a costume party while he was on vacation. Falwell has led the university founded by his evangelist father, the late Rev. Jerry Falwell, for 13 years.