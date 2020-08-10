Company accused of saying product could lower COVID-19 risk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia compnay has been accused of falsely claiming a vitamin product it was selling could lower the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. Federal prosecutors in Savannah on Monday said Matthew Ryncarz and his company Fusion Health and Vitality are accused of saying a product called Immune Shot would lower the risk of getting COVID-19 by 50%. Prosecutors say the product “bore false and misleading labeling” and was being targeted toward people over 50. The company says it removed the statements after being contacted by federal authorities and that both sides agreed it is best to resolve the issues in court.