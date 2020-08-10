Man accused of killing 2 women, unborn child of 1

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a central Pennsylvania man has been charged in the murders of two women with whom he had been romantically involved, one of whom was pregnant. Prosecutors in Cumberland County said Monday that 25-year-old Davone Unique Anderson is charged with first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child. Authorities allege that he killed 23-year-old Sydney Parmelee in Carlisle on July 5 because he believed she was cheating on him and killed 23-year-old Kaylee Lyons later in the month because he feared she would tell police about the earlier slaying. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Anderson and a listed number for him couldn’t be found.