Man charged after large party held at New Jersey mansion

ALPINE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man faces charges after he allegedly threw a large house party in one of the state’s ritziest towns. Police in Alpine say they responded to a noise complaint on Aug. 1 in the well-heeled suburb across the Hudson River from New York City and allegedly found 300 to 400 people, most not wearing face coverings. Police said the property had been the site of another large party on July 5. Tashay Knight of Newark, the alleged host of the Aug. 1 party, was charged with recklessly creating a risk of widespread injury. He also was charged in several summonses with serving alcohol without a license and violating a state executive order on face coverings.