Man, woman found dead in suburban Philadelphia unit

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a suburban Philadelphia apartment. The Montgomery County district attorney’s office and Abington Township police say officers called to the Abington residence found the two dead shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday. Officers entering the locked unit found a 47-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman deceased. Police say they were the only occupants of the apartment and a gun was recovered at the scene. Their names weren’t released pending notification of relatives and autopsies were to be scheduled.