Mask up: Mississippi lawmakers return amid virus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Masks and social distancing are now commonplace at the Mississippi Capitol — which has had one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks of any statehouse in the U.S. Lawmakers were back at the state Capitol on Monday for the first time in weeks. The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Monday that Mississippi 49 legislators have tested positive for the virus — or more than a quarter of the lawmakers. A tally by The Associated Press shows that more than 100 state lawmakers nationwide have tested positive for the virus. And Mississippi makes up nearly half of that total.