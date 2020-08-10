McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

McDonald’s is suing Steve Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging he covered up relationships with other employees and destroyed evidence. Easterbrook told the company that there were no other similar instances. McDonald’s says in a lawsuit that it has since become aware of sexual relationships between Easterbrook and three other employees prior to his termination. The company also says Easterbrook approved a special stock grant for one of those employees worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. A message seeing comment was left with Easterbrook’s attorney.