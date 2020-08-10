Pennsylvania may seek federal loan to pay jobless benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has contacted the U.S. Department of Labor about a loan to prop up its unemployment compensation trust fund as President Donald Trump pushes states to help pay for an extension of federal unemployment benefits. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said it was waiting for federal guidance to understand the full impact of Trump’s executive order. It’s not clear whether Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order or whether states will sign on. Under Trump’s plan, the $400 a week requires a state to commit to providing $100.