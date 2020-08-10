Pennsylvania warns of crowds at parks, suggests alternatives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State officials say a number of state parks and recreation areas in Pennsylvania are seeing “significant overcrowding” on weekends and during warm weather, and they are suggesting that people go to less crowded areas. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has posted an “overcrowding alert” saying some parks have been turning people away and closing overflow parking. Beltzville State Park in eastern Pennsylvania’s Carbon County has seen the most overcrowding, and officials are suggesting that people consider the Tuscarora, Tobyhanna, and Gouldsboro state parks for swimming and picnicking. State forests have also been reaching capacity and turning away visitors.