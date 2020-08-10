Petition started to bring ‘Safe Ride’ back to Binghamton University’s campus

VESTAL (WBNG) -- There is a petition to bring Binghamton University's "Safe Ride" program back.

The university announced due to COVID-19 they will be discontinuing the program.

In the petition, students are demanding the university bring the program back to think about student's safety first.

"Safe Ride" is a free service students can call between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. to be escorted back to their dorms, if they ever feel unsafe on campus.

R.J. Fox, Binghamton University junior, says there have been times he's had to help his peers get back to their dorms late at night.

"I know that there are people who don't feel comfortable or safe walking across campus by themselves at night," Fox said. "That's why I think "Safe Ride" is a great tool for students, and I think it's a necessity."

The university did say university police will provide walking escorts for anyone who does not feel safe walking on campus.