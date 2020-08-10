Safe at home? Blue Jays end nomadic journey in Buffalo

Major League Baseball is coming back to Buffalo after more than a century. The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Miami Marlins beginning Tuesday night for a two-game series that will end Toronto’s nomadic start to the 2020 season. The Blue Jays have spent the first two-plus weeks on the road after Canada denied the team’s request to host games at Rogers Centre amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shalen Field, home to the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, will serve as Toronto’s temporary digs through the end of September. The stadium underwent several upgrades to make it MLB-ready, including having new light bulbs installed and an overhaul to the infield.