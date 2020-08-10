Seattle City Council OKs cuts to police positions, budget

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved proposals that would reduce the police department by about 100 officers through layoffs and attrition — an action supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis but strongly opposed by the mayor and police chief. Budget measures approved Monday would cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year. Seattle has about 1,400 police officers and the reductions fall far short of the 50% cut to the department that many Black Lives Matter protesters are seeking. Council members say the cuts are a first step.