Another sweltering day Tuesday before some cooler weather comes to town

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Warm and muggy. Wind: Light Low: 64-70

Tuesday: Very warm and muggy. Clouds increase through the day. 30% chance of PM showers and storms. Wind: SW 6-12 High: 84-90

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. Wind: Light Low: 64-69





Forecast Discussion:

Any isolated showers or storms through evening will end. It will stay warm and muggy. Lows tonight stay in the 60s to near 70.

Heat and humidity lingers Tuesday. Clouds increase and some showers or storms are possible later in the day. The chance of rain is 30%, again, primarily later in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will move into the Finger Lakes overnight and keep the chance of showers and storms with us. Lows stay in the mid to upper 60s. The chance of rain is 40%. Any rain could be very heavy, especially inside storms.

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies with only a slight chance of a shower or storm. It will be muggy with highs around 80. Thursday is shaping up dry with clouds in question. Some high clouds could filter, or completely block out, the sun. Highs stay around 82.

Friday looks dry with highs around 83. Next weekend shows sun and clouds Saturday with highs near 81. The chance of a storm or few is 20%. Sunday the chance of precipitation jumps to 30%. Highs look to fall back into the upper 70s and stay there Monday as well. The chance of rain/storms Monday is 30%.