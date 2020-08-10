Trump lawyers make final pitch to block tax record release

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump are making a final pitch to block the release of his tax records for a prosecutor’s criminal probe. The lawyers said in court papers filed Monday in federal court that Manhattan’s district attorney acted in a retaliatory manner when he subpoenaed Trump’s accountant for nearly a decade of tax returns. They say District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. went on a fishing expedition for a wide swath of financial documents only after the Trump Organization questioned documents Vance requested from it. That request pertained to documents related to payments Trump’s then-personal attorney arranged in 2016 for two women who claimed affairs with Trump. The president has denied the affairs.