Unprecedented open criticism of king aired at Thai protest

PATHUM THANI, Thailand (AP) — Student leaders in Thailand have delivered an unprecedented challenge to the country’s constitutional monarchy on Monday, strongly criticizing the king and demanding changes to lessen what they believe is its anti-democratic nature. The monarchy is Thailand’s most revered institution and is regarded as beyond censure. But questioning of its privileged position has grown since the 2016 accession to the throne of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. At least 3,000 students gathered Monday evening at the Thammasat University campus on the outskirts of Bangkok for the latest in a series of anti-government rallies. They heard speakers criticize the king’s wealth, his influence and the fact that he spends almost all his time in Germany, not Thailand.