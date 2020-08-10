Visitation reopens at Tioga County Jail

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says visitation will resume at the Tioga County Jail on Monday.

According to a Facebook post on the Tioga County Sheriff's page, all visits are non-contact only, and visitors and inmates must wear a mask at all times.

Every visitor must complete the coronavirus screening questionnaire and have their temperature checked.

There will be one-hour visitation periods Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:55 p.m. All visitors must schedule a visitation by contacting Sgt. Chad Edwards at (607) 687-8463, Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Reservations must be made 24-hours in advance, but no more than seven days before the requested visitation time.

There is a maximum of one reservation period per day and a maximum of two visitation periods in seven days.