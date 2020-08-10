Will Forte to bring parody ‘MacGruber’ to Peacock service

NEW YORK (AP) — “MacGruber,” a parody skit on “Saturday Night Live” that became a movie, is coming back to the small screen. The NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock said Monday that Will Forte will once again play the mullet-haired hero for a new half-hour series. Peacock said the series will follow MacGruber after rotting in prison for a decade as he hunts down a mysterious villain from his past. The “MacGyver” parody will use the 2010 film adaptation as a jumping off point. The film adaptation portrayed MacGruber as a soldier of fortune who is supposedly a whiz at defusing bombs