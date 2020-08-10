Woman gets 35 to 80 years after plea in grandfather’s murder

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — An 18-year-old woman has been sentenced to 35 to 80 years after pleading guilty to participating in the murder of her grandfather last year. Gabriella Long pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy in the April 2019 stabbing death of 71-year-old Joseph Monka in Edwardsville. A pathologist testified that Monka was stabbed 43 times and beaten with a golf club. Authorities said Long, a former New York resident, was a juvenile living with her grandfather. Her attorneys had been scheduled to petition the judge to have her case handled in juvenile court.