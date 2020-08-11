Another Hot One

Heat Advisory for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 11 AM until 7 PM.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, turning mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25” (.50”) 40% High 88 (84-90) Wind SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25” (.50”) Low 66 (64-70) Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with early showers. 0-.05” 20% High 82 (78-84) Wind NW 3-8 mph

Another hot and muggy day. We'll have early sunshine, but with a cold front to our west, we'll have afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will linger into the evening. Heavy rain is possible.

The cold front comes through late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Not a big cool-down, but not as hot, not as muggy Thursday and into the weekend.

High pressure over Quebec will give us quiet weather Thursday and Friday.

A low riding along the slow moving/stalled front, along with an easterly flow will give us showers and thunderstorms for the weekend.

